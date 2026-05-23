From Shockers to Show-Stoppers: The AMAs’ Biggest OMG Moments Ever

The American Music Awards have never exactly been a quiet night in Hollywood -- from wild stage moments to red carpet drama, TMZ's locked in the legendary moments that left fans doing double takes!

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arriving to the AMAs in matching denim is an obvious stand-out, but what about Kanye West storming out after he lost Best New Artist to country singer Gretchen Wilson in 2004?!

These are the AMAs shockers people still talk about long after the lights go down.