Tap-In: Gen-Z Music Stats Off The Charts! Sabrina, Tate, & More!
Gen-Z Faves Heading Into The American Music Awards
Published
Calling all you mighty Millennials, ballin' Boomers, groovy Gen X-ers, and everyone else ...
The American Music Awards are on Monday, and unlike other award shows, the AMAs are fan-driven. We’re showcasing the hottest Gen Z nominees of 2026, backed by stats that prove their popularity.
And of course, we’ve included honorable millennial mentions -- all of whom Gen Z loves, too!