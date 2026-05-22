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Tap-In: Gen-Z Music Stats Off The Charts! Sabrina, Tate, & More!

Gen-Z Faves Heading Into The American Music Awards

By TMZ Staff
Published
TMZ Tap-In Week 5/18/26: American Music Awards' Hottest Gen-Z Nominees!
Launch Gallery
Tap-In To Vote! Launch Gallery
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Calling all you mighty Millennials, ballin' Boomers, groovy Gen X-ers, and everyone else ...

The American Music Awards are on Monday, and unlike other award shows, the AMAs are fan-driven. We’re showcasing the hottest Gen Z nominees of 2026, backed by stats that prove their popularity.

And of course, we’ve included honorable millennial mentions -- all of whom Gen Z loves, too!

Check out the gallery and vote!

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