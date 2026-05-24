Chris Brown Receives Honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts

'Look At Me Now' ...

Dr. Chris Brown will see you now ... because the artist now has an honorary doctorate!

Harvest Christian University -- a private faith-based school in Dallas, Texas -- awarded Brown a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Visual & Performing Arts Friday.

Doc Brown posed with his honorary degree in full graduation regalia ... a massive grin on his face as he showed off the honor.

In his Instagram post, Brown wrote, "I DID A THING" -- understatement of the year!

It's been a month full of good and bad for the star ... who celebrated his 37th birthday, dropped a new album that got so-so reviews, and also had to deal with a trespasser showing up to his home multiple times.

Basically, Chris earned a win after all that ... and, we'd say this is a pretty big one!