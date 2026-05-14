Trespasser Arrested at Chris Brown's House After Trying to Start Fire

A man was arrested at Chris Brown's home Wednesday after he allegedly hopped a fence and made it onto the superstar singer's property before trying to light a fire ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops were called to the singer's home in Tarzana -- a ritzy neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles -- just before 7 PM PT.

Our sources say the suspect was seen at Brown's gate attempting to gain entry ... and the person who called allegedly told cops they knew the individual and stated he's been an ongoing problem.

Sources claim this unidentified individual jumped over the fence and made it onto the property ... where he then allegedly tried to start a fire.

Cops say someone at the residence made contact with the man before he was taken into custody. He was arrested for trespassing and a trespass report was completed. NBC 4 Los Angeles was the first to report the news.

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Reveals Gunfire Erupted Outside Chris Brown’s Home Broadcastify.com

This is the second major alleged incident at Brown's home in recent weeks. Remember ... a security guard for Brown allegedly fired a CO2-style gun after he got into an argument with a woman, who sources claim ran over his foot with her car.