Chris Brown's Security Guard Who Shot Gun Outside His House Has Been Fired

The man who was arrested after a shooting outside Chris Brown's Los Angeles home has been fired from his position on the singer's security detail ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ broke the story ... cops responded Friday to a shooting outside Chris' Tarzana property, where a man was taken into custody following a confrontation with a woman. Now we're told that person was on Chris' security staff.

Law enforcement sources tell us the man worked security for Chris and was stationed at the home when the situation unfolded, but we're told he's no longer part of the team following the incident.

We're told the weapon fired was a CO2-style gun.

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Reveals Gunfire Erupted Outside Chris Brown’s Home Broadcastify.com

We're told the situation started when a woman showed up near the property and was asked to leave ... something we’re told happens often, with random women regularly showing up at Chris' place. According to our sources, she refused, and things quickly escalated into a heated argument at the front gate.

At some point, our sources say the woman got into her vehicle and drove over the guard's foot and that's when he fired.

We're told Chris was home at the time, but he had no involvement in the incident.