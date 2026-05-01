Chris Brown’s Ex-Housekeeper Fighting To Show Horrific Dog Attack Photos in Court

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper is fighting to show graphic injury photos in court, which she says show the aftermath of a dog mauling her at the singer’s home ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Maria Avila, who sued Chris over the 2020 incident, is opposing his effort to block her from introducing the images as evidence in their upcoming trial.

Maria argues the photos are clearly admissible to show the severity of her injuries, pain and suffering, and emotional distress from the ordeal. She said if she can’t show them, it would be hard to prove her damages.

As TMZ first reported, Chris and Maria are scheduled to face off at trial on June 15, where she will be seeking $90 million in damages.