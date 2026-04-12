Chris Brown, Tyga, Rachel Zoe Spotted at Neon Carnival Coachella Party

Neon Carnival hit a major milestone this weekend ... and yeah, they still know how to throw a party!

The iconic Coachella after-hours bash celebrated its 15th anniversary in the desert, bringing out a stacked crowd and turning the invite-only event into its usual late-night celeb playground.

Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, YG, Chris Brown and Mario were all in the mix, with Ryan Garcia right there too ... the group even shared a prime booth near the stage as the night rolled on. Mario had a standout moment, belting out "Let Me Love You" a cappella, while Tyga and YG popped up with surprise performances that kept the energy high.

Rachel Zoe pulled up early in a flashy look and made her rounds, while Rauw Alejandro kept things more low-key, posted up in a booth with a gold bandana covering his face.

Elsewhere in the crowd ... Chanel West Coast, Cheryl Burke, Amber Stevens West and "Love Island" stars Justine Ndiba and Coco Watson were all spotted taking in the fun.

On the music side, DJ Mary Mac got things going before Channel Tres took over the decks, eventually leading into Ty Dolla $ign’s headlining set, which turned the party into a full-on performance moment.