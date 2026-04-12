Justin Bieber, Nine Inch Noize, Jack White Lead Coachella Day 2

Coachella Night 2 delivered a little something for everyone with Justin Bieber, Nine Inch Noize and Jack White each bringing their own distinct energy to the desert.

Bieber took the headlining stage, but skipped the typical pop spectacle. Instead, he leaned into nostalgia ... sitting behind a laptop for much of the set while singing along to YouTube videos of his biggest hits like "Baby" and "Never Say Never," and even pulling up clips from his early days online.

The crowd was locked in. Bieber still powered through a lengthy set and brought out guests including The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid and Dijon, marking his biggest live show in four years.

Across the festival grounds, Nine Inch Noize -- Trent Reznor's collaboration with Boys Noize -- transformed the Sahara tent into a dark, pulsing rave. Their set traded guitars for heavy beats and distorted synths, giving fans a club-driven twist on industrial rock.

Meanwhile, Jack White kept things simple and loud. The rock icon tore through a gritty, guitar-heavy set with no frills, just pure performance, offering a sharp contrast to Bieber’s screen-focused show.

The Strokes also showed up strong, delivering a tight set that had the crowd singing along, with Julian Casablancas joking they were “opening for Justin Bieber.”

Add in standout moments from Sombr, who brought out Billy Corgan, and a smooth sunset set from Giveon, and Night 2 proved Coachella’s range is still its biggest strength.