Katy Perry Jokes 'Thank God He Has Premium' During Justin Bieber's Coachella Set

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Katy Perry delivered one of Coachella's most meme-worthy moments, and it had nothing to do with being on stage.

The pop star was caught on camera during Justin Bieber's headlining set Saturday night, joking, "Thank God he has Premium," as she watched his YouTube-driven performance from the crowd ... a clear nod to skipping ads while he played clips of his own videos.

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Perry posted the moment to Instagram as part of a carousel from her weekend in the SoCal desert, leaning into the joke as Bieber's unconventional set quickly got people talking online.

The singer made his Coachella return after four years, but instead of a traditional concert, he built the show around YouTube ... singing along to old hits like "Baby" and "Never Say Never" while also pulling up childhood videos from when he first went viral at 12.

At one point, Bieber even appeared to interact with live comments on the stream and revisited a recent viral clip that sparked concern among fans.

Despite the stripped-down setup -- hoodie, shorts and a laptop on an otherwise bare stage -- Bieber still brought out heavy hitters like The Kid Laroi, Wizkid, Tems and Dijon.

Perry, meanwhile, was fully in the mix ... spotted dancing closely with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Bieber's throwback track "Speed Demon" played.