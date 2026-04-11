Sabrina Carpenter Confuses Cultural Cry For Yodeling During Coachella Set

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sabrina Carpenter's not a fan of yodeling ... or what she thought was yodeling -- expressing an opinion that's getting her into a bit of trouble online.

The pop star brought down the house at Coachella Friday ... and, one excited fan showed their appreciation with a high-pitched trill in between songs that rubbed Carpenter the wrong way.

Check out the clip ... Carpenter's sitting at a piano, about to play "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night” -- when the call draws her attention, and she bluntly tells a fan she doesn't like it.

The fan replies by saying it's part of her culture ... and Carpenter responds by asking if "yodeling" is really part of the fan's culture.

Carpenter's #1 fan tries to explain ... but is ultimately dismissed by the star as "weird" as she moves on to the next track.

Now, people online are criticizing Carpenter for apparently failing to recognize a "zaghrouta" -- a sound generally vocalized by Arab peoples to express joy or celebration.

Some are defending Carpenter ... claiming the person making the noise did it at an inopportune time -- but many are still blasting Carpenter for making a mockery of the noise anyway.

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The rest of her set -- which featured big stars like Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott, Susan Sarandon and more -- went off without a hitch ... but, this moment's going to stick with the star for a little while at least.