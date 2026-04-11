Sabrina Carpenter Goes Full-On Hollywood With Major Star Power at Coachella

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sabrina Carpenter went full-on Hollywood at Coachella Friday night, trotting out some of the most famous faces in film and starring in her own short movie, while also cranking out her biggest hits.

The pop star hit the main stage during night one of the first of 2 weekends at Coachella -- and she drove the packed crowd absolutely nuts with her Hollywood-themed 20-song performance.

Sabrina Carpenter’s full intro for #Coachella features a cameo from legendary actor Sam Elliott 🎥 #Sabchella pic.twitter.com/LOQchmc87i @CinemaBurst

Speaking of driving, Sabrina kicked things off by starring in a pre-recorded short that featured Sam Elliott as a cop who pulls her over on a desolate desert road. Sabrina asks if she had broken any laws, and Sam says she hadn't but stopped her anyway because he was "curious."

After he learns Sabrina's headed to Cali, Sam warns her that "it’s not right out there" and encourages her to stay where she is because it's safe.

Cut to Coachella, where Sabrina arrives onstage to massive applause from the crowd. Sabrina then launched into her opening song, "House Tour," followed by her other popular tunes, such as "Taste," "Busy Woman, "Manchild," "When Did You Get Hot?," "Nobody's Son," "Go Go Juice," "Sugar Talking," and "Don't Smile." She ended the show with a medley of "Juno," "Espresso," and "Tears."

Wil Ferrell’s appearance as the electrician during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/RwQWV9dusX @PopBase

Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Corey Fogelmanis and even Samuel L. Jackson's voice all made cameos throughout the energetic show.

And it wouldn't be a Sabrina Carpenter concert without several costume changes -- she opened the show wearing a red sequin mini dress paired with custom Christian Louboutin Mary Janes and ended the night in a black lace bodysuit, with several stunning outfits in between!