Stars Hanging Poolside at Coachella
Coachella Stars Hanging Poolside💦
Published
Coachella in the desert gets hot ... so yeah, it’d be criminal if there weren’t pools to cool things down -- luckily, there are plenty!
Check out these sizzling snaps ... CJ Perry and Olivia O'Brien are serving itty-bitty bikini vibes while beating the heat amid the festival chaos.
The gallery doesn’t stop there ... Jayda Cheaves and Emma Chamberlain bring the heat ... while the guys, like Brooklyn Beckham and Zayn Malik, keep things cool poolside.