Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years ... PDA In The Desert

Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years PDA In The Desert 💋

By TMZ Staff
Published
Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Famous Coachella Couples Launch Gallery

Coachella’s first weekend is here ... and yeah, rain might be in the forecast ... but we’re turning up the heat with a look back at the steamiest celeb PDA over the years!

Take a scroll through our gallery -- from Justin and Hailey Bieber keeping the love alive, to Josh Richards and Gabi Moura getting cozy under those neon festival lights.

There’s plenty more where that came from, too -- Claudia Sulewski and Finneas, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy -- the love is very much in the air.

Coachella FOMO?! Not to worry, check out the gallery!

Related articles