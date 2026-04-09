Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years ... PDA In The Desert
Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years PDA In The Desert 💋
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Coachella’s first weekend is here ... and yeah, rain might be in the forecast ... but we’re turning up the heat with a look back at the steamiest celeb PDA over the years!
Take a scroll through our gallery -- from Justin and Hailey Bieber keeping the love alive, to Josh Richards and Gabi Moura getting cozy under those neon festival lights.
There’s plenty more where that came from, too -- Claudia Sulewski and Finneas, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy -- the love is very much in the air.
Coachella FOMO?! Not to worry, check out the gallery!