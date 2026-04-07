Karol G Revealed as Playboy's Spring Issue Cover Star Days Before Headlining Coachella

It's Karol G's world, and we're all just living in it! The Grammy winner was just revealed as Playboy's Spring issue cover star ... and we have the smoldering hot pics.

Look at these jaw-dropping shots ... the singer flashes major underboob with her back to the Pacific Ocean in one pic, while another pose has her flaunting an insane amount of cleavage.

Another seductive shot presents the artist in a tight white crop top, leaving very little to the imagination ... Eat your heart out, Feid!

Karol split from her singer ex after three years together, but everything's been looking up for Karol since.

Remember ... she's also just days away from making history as the first Latina to headline Coachella.