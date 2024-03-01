Karol G Makes Emergency Landing in L.A. After Plane Fills With Smoke

Play video content BACKGRID

Karol G had a super scary experience Thursday as her private plane filled with smoke midflight and was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning singer was among 16 others on the private jet, which took off from Hollywood Burbank Airport in the evening, according to ABC News.

The aircraft flew east for a while, but then turned around at Cajon Pass about 70 miles away and flew back to nearby Van Nuys Airport after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

Luckily, the plane safely landed on the runway and everyone on board seemed physically uninjured. Footage shows the aircraft touching down on the tarmac, as well as the dramatic aftermath.

Per the video ... Fire crews responded to the runway, directing the jet to a parking area. The passengers left through the exit door, climbing down a flight of stairs -- including a woman who appeared to be Karol, talking on her cell phone.

Karol's famous arm tattoo of a barbed-wire heart was also emblazoned on the side of the plane.

Play video content TMZ Studios