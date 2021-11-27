Karol G Falls Mid-Performance in Miami

Play video content TMZ.com

Karol G took one of the hardest falls onstage we've seen in a while -- but she also bounced back just as quickly.

The singer was performing in Miami Friday, playing to a packed FTX Arena ... when, at one point, she slipped and fell down a flight of stairs on the stage.

Check out the video ... it's pretty brutal, as the fall was quite long -- and sent her whole body twirling all the way down. Eventually, she landed on all fours facing the ground ... almost in a fetal position.

One of her dancers raced down to attend to her, but before ya knew it ... she was back on her feet and carried on with the show. Unclear if she ended up finishing her entire set, because afterward she told a local outlet her nails were broken and her knee was busted.