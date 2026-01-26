Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Karol G Joins Bad Bunny on Stage in Colombia After Breakup With Ex-BF Feid

Karol G Surprises Crowd at Bad Bunny Concert in Colombia!!!

Fresh off the heels of her split with Feid ... Karol G reunited with Bad Bunny for his final concert in Medellin, Colombia, on his "Debi Tirar Mas Foto" tour.

The two biggest reggaeton artists in the world took fans back nearly a decade when they performed their hit collaboration "Ahora me llama." The 2017 song is one of the most successful of either artist, and the crowd absolutely ate it up.

The earth-shattering surprise appearance comes just weeks before Bad Bunny will take one of the biggest stages in the world -- the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

As you know ... a source close to Karol G and Feid leaked that the music superstars quietly ended their relationship months ago after 3 years together.

BB's stint in Medellin reportedly made history with 3 sold-out back-to-back-to-back shows for more than 140,000 screaming fans.

