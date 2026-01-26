Karol G Joins Bad Bunny on Stage in Colombia After Breakup With Ex-BF Feid

Fresh off the heels of her split with Feid ... Karol G reunited with Bad Bunny for his final concert in Medellin, Colombia, on his "Debi Tirar Mas Foto" tour.

The two biggest reggaeton artists in the world took fans back nearly a decade when they performed their hit collaboration "Ahora me llama." The 2017 song is one of the most successful of either artist, and the crowd absolutely ate it up.

Karol G 𝕏 Bad Bunny juntos en Colombia pic.twitter.com/UjVh0enVwS — Wilkinmeta𝕏 (@wilkinmeta) January 26, 2026 @wilkinmeta

The earth-shattering surprise appearance comes just weeks before Bad Bunny will take one of the biggest stages in the world -- the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

As you know ... a source close to Karol G and Feid leaked that the music superstars quietly ended their relationship months ago after 3 years together.