Bad Bunny Hypes Up Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'The World Will Dance'

Bad Bunny just dropped another trailer for his Super Bowl Halftime Show ... and the takeaway?? Everyone's gonna dance on Feb. 8 -- no matter who they are or where they're from.

The clip was fittingly shot on his home turf in Puerto Rico ... and the global music sensation kicks it off by hitting the play button on his popular "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" track.

A dance party ensues underneath a Flamboyant tree ... and BB shows off his moves with a handful of female and male partners of different ages and backgrounds.

The trailer feels like a direct response to those opposing him headlining the show ... but it's done in a friendly manner. Bunny's inviting everybody to his party ... whether they approve of him taking the stage or not.

Of course, some folks like Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson believe because the NFL is anchored in the United States, an American act should get the gig ... even though Bunny is from P.R., a U.S. territory.

There's also been criticism surrounding Bunny's songs being primarily in Spanish ... as well as his past comments about America and President Donald Trump.

Turning Point USA even took so much issue with Bunny's hiring that the organization took it upon itself to host its own show, although acts have yet to have been revealed.