Turning Point USA Won't Reveal Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Turning Point USA is pushing full steam ahead with plans for its own Super Bowl halftime show ... but the conservative org is keeping key details under wraps.

Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for TPUSA, tells TMZ ... "The All American Halftime Show" is 100 percent on -- though fans will have to tune in live on Sunday, Feb. 8 to find out who’s taking the stage.

Laitsch says multiple performers are already locked in, but she declined to reveal who they are ... or even what type of performers viewers can expect.

She was also tight-lipped about where the show will take place, and wouldn’t confirm whether it will actually air live.

The nonprofit’s website still asks fans, “What music genres would you like to see featured?” ... with options including “anything in English.”

Play video content Turning Point USA