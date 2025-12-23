Amber Rose Defends Friend Nicki Minaj for Her Support of Donald Trump

Play video content TMZ.com

Amber Rose is riding hard for her girl Nicki Minaj -- backing her up on the political front and saying she flat-out doesn’t get why Nicki’s catching heat for supporting Donald Trump.

We caught up with Amber -- who’s been Team Trump for years -- and she tells us Nicki’s entitled to her own political views in a free country ... and as far as she’s concerned, Nicki did absolutely nothing wrong.

As for claims Nicki’s Trump support could alienate her LGBTQ+ fanbase, Amber shuts that down too -- saying she doesn’t get why people label the Trump administration as homophobic in the first place.

Catch the full clip -- 'cause Amber also dives into Nicki’s TPUSA sit-down with Erika Kirk ... and trust, she’s absolutely gushing.