Charlie Kirk Said Nicki Minaj Is Not a Good Role Model in Resurfaced Video

Play video content

Nicki Minaj is a fan of Charlie Kirk, as she made clear at a TPUSA sit-down with Erika Kirk this weekend ... but the slain right-wing activist was not such a fan of hers -- at least according to an old clip making the rounds online.

Watch the video ... Charlie is knee-deep in a debate with a college student when he names Nicki as someone he didn't think was a good role model for "18-year-old black girls."

But, it's hard to tell whether he was even completely sure who Nicki is. He seemed to confuse Nicki for Cardi B, saying, songs "glorifying wet female genitalia" aren't edifying for young black women.

The reference was, of course, to Cardi's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki had nothing to do with the song and has actually been at odds with Cardi for years.

To be fair ... the video is from April 2024, and it's not known if his opinion on NM changed before his death in September. The video has gone viral after Nicki met with Charlie's widow, Erika, at a Turning Point USA event Sunday.

Nicki made headlines by putting her foot in her mouth, calling J.D. Vance "the assassin." The term caused murmurs in the crowd gathered to memorialize Charlie, who was shot dead by a gunman earlier this year.

Erika gracefully saved Nicki from stewing in the embarrassment ... telling her she's heard "everything under the sun" ... and laughed it off.

Nicki's political leanings seem to trend more and more towards MAGA these days. Trump's threats of military action over the alleged slaughter of Christians in Nigeria prompted online praise from the Grammy-nominated artist in November. The Trump administration quickly invited her to address the United Nations days later.