Nicki Minaj to Speak at United Nations on Behalf of Trump Administration

Well, this is a collab nobody saw coming ... Nicki Minaj is partnering with the Trump Administration to address the United Nations.

The "Anaconda" rapper will reportedly join the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, to deliver remarks Tuesday in New York City, spotlighting violence committed against Christians in Nigeria. Waltz complimented Nicki in a tweet Sunday, calling her a "principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice."

Nicki tweeted her appreciation, writing in a post ... "Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know."

She continued ... "The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We've been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose."

Nicki's involvement was reportedly arranged by Trump media advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who is also expected to speak at the event.

This comes after the Grammy-nominated artist praised Donald Trump earlier this month for threatening military action against Nigeria over what he called the "slaughter" of Christians.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion," Nicki posted at the time. "We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."