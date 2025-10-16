Nicki Minaj Rips Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline, Calls Him 'B*tch'
Nicki Minaj K-Fed's a B*tch ... I Got Your Back, Britney!!!
Nicki Minaj is rushing to Britney Spears' defense as Kevin Federline makes bombshell claims about their relationship ... and she says K-Fed is a "b*tch."
In a since-deleted post on X, Nicki called out Britney's ex-husband, saying ... "KEVIN FEDERLINE B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U."
Nicki was quote-tweeting Britney's X post about "constant gaslighting" from Kevin that was "extremely hurtful and exhausting."
Kevin's got a tell-all memoir dropping next week -- "You Thought You Knew" -- and the bits and pieces being leaked to the media paint Britney in a bad light.
Among Kevin's claims ... Britney called Justin Timberlake the night before marrying Kevin, Britney made out with a female dancer in a hotel room in Amsterdam, Britney did cocaine while still in breastfeeding phase, and Britney watched their boys sleep with a knife in her hand.
Kevin also came on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us the family was alarmed by what they've seen from Britney since her conservatorship ended.
Sounds like Nicki's not a fan of Kevin's, though.