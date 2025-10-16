Nicki Minaj Rips Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline, Calls Him 'B*tch'

Nicki Minaj is rushing to Britney Spears' defense as Kevin Federline makes bombshell claims about their relationship ... and she says K-Fed is a "b*tch."

In a since-deleted post on X, Nicki called out Britney's ex-husband, saying ... "KEVIN FEDERLINE B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U."

Nicki was quote-tweeting Britney's X post about "constant gaslighting" from Kevin that was "extremely hurtful and exhausting."

Kevin's got a tell-all memoir dropping next week -- "You Thought You Knew" -- and the bits and pieces being leaked to the media paint Britney in a bad light.

Among Kevin's claims ... Britney called Justin Timberlake the night before marrying Kevin, Britney made out with a female dancer in a hotel room in Amsterdam, Britney did cocaine while still in breastfeeding phase, and Britney watched their boys sleep with a knife in her hand.

Kevin also came on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us the family was alarmed by what they've seen from Britney since her conservatorship ended.