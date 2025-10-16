Britney Spears' Former Dancer Speaks Out After K-Fed Hookup Allegation

Britney Spears' former dancer -- the one who Kevin Federline claims hooked up with the pop star while they were dating -- is addressing the media "Circus" around her ... though she's keeping tight-lipped about the exact nature of their relationship.

Teresa Espinosa posted about the gossip mere hours ago ... writing entertainment sites have reached out to her since the claims surfaced, asking for comment -- so, she decided to comment publicly, for all to see.

In her caption, Espinosa acknowledges she danced alongside Spears during the In The Zone promo and The Onyx Hotel Tour ... during which she experienced the "chaotic energy" of Britney's life -- with paparazzi constantly shooting her.

Spears seemed lost at the time, Teresa says ... and, she thinks Spears desperately wanted to live a normal life.

Espinosa then launches into a story about how one night she, Britney, and some friends went to a club. After a dangerous drive away from overeager paparazzi, Teresa says they made it to the club ... where she saw her friend Kevin Federline.

Teresa says she actually introduced Britney and Kevin ... though she adds she's "not exactly sure how that innocent introduction turned into more than just a simple hang, and that’s not my story to tell."

She concludes her message by expressing gratitude to Britney for the platform she gave her, and she says no one can truly understand what it's like to walk in her shoes.

What Teresa did not address were the actual rumors about her relationship with Britney ... remember, Kevin Federline claims he walked past a hotel room and saw her and Britney doing the deed in Amsterdam -- while Brit and Kev were dating!

In his "You Thought You Knew" memoir, Federline writes, "Theresa was sitting on the edge of the bed. Britney stood between her legs, hands on her face, and they were (expletive) going at it. Full-on making out. It was one of those moments that hits you so fast, your brain can’t even begin to process it. You just stand there, stunned, not sure what’s real. I didn’t say a word. Just stood there, watching. For a second, nobody moved. Then they both looked up and saw me, and I turned and walked away. My heart was racing, but not with excitement. It was something colder, a sudden clarity. This wasn’t what I signed up for."