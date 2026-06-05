Lil Poppa's Bloody Body on Stretcher After Suicide, Bodycam Footage Shows

Play video content Video: Graphic Footage of Lil Poppa's Bloody Body After Suicide

*Warning: Graphic Video*

A blood-soaked Lil Poppa was taken off in a stretcher after shooting himself in his car ... new police bodycam video from his February suicide shows.

TMZ obtained the footage Friday and it shows the law enforcement response to Lil Poppa's

suicide in Georgia ... including the moment cops find him slumped over his his car, with blood all over the interior.

You can see Lil Poppa on a stretcher before paramedics rush him to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tragic scene plays out in the parking lot of a Hilton hotel in Hapeville. When cops arrive, they find a woman sobbing on the curb, and then it gets really graphic.

As we first reported, the rapper died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left side of his head ... according to the Fulton County coroner's report.

Last we heard, the toxicology report is still pending, but The Shade Room revealed Lil Poppa's mother claims to have gotten a copy. She said the report showed her son had meth in his system when he died.

Lil Poppa was 25.

RIP