Britney Spears Invites Cops Over For Lasagna, Pool Time Amid DUI Arrest, on Video

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Invites Police Over for Lasagna and Pool Time During DUI Arrest

Britney Spears had a complete meltdown when she was arrested for DUI ... and the superstar even made cops a very bizarre offer.

In CHP footage, obtained by TMZ ... Brit has some serious mood swings, going from combative and defiant ... to a full-on crying spiral.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Seen in Handcuffs in DUI Arrest Video

At first, she tells the cops she won't get out of her car ... because she feels “invaded” and "harassed" by them -- and that "I haven't done anything wrong."

It takes a wild turn when Brit tells officers she doesn't want to get out because there's too much traffic. The cops play it cool ... and tell her they can drive her up the road where it's less busy. And that's when Brit tells them ... she lives nearby, and they just come over for some "lasagna" and to take a dip in her pool.

There is a beat before one of the cops again asks her to get out of the car.

The video highlights what we reported was in arrest documents ... Brit's mood went from one extreme to another. It actually gets pretty sad ... once Brit seems to realize she's in deep trouble, she begs officers, while sobbing, not to leave her alone, but for someone to sit with her in a cruiser.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Takes DUI Plea Deal After Rehab Stay

As we previously told you ... Britney reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month, which resulted in them dropping the DUI charge. The charge was reduced to a "Wet Reckless" -- reckless driving involving alcohol.