Britney Spears Officially Charged With DUI

Britney Spears is officially facing criminal charges after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Prosecutors in Ventura County have charged Britney with one count of misdemeanor DUI.

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Claims Britney Spears Was Swerving in Car Before Arrest Broadcastify.com

TMZ broke the story ... Britney was pulled over March 4 in Westlake Village, near her home. Dispatch audio revealed she was allegedly swerving between lanes before being stopped by police.

Britney was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn and tested for substances. When she was taken to a jail for processing, she got emotional and started crying.

According to the Ventura County D.A.'s Office, prosecutors will offer a "wet reckless" … allowing the person charged to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs. That's reserved for defendants without a history of DUI, people with a low blood alcohol level, and when there is no injury or crash … and when the subject shows "self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol program." Britney will be given this offer on Monday, according to the D.A.'s Office.

Britney is no stranger to legal issues ... in 2007, she faced misdemeanor charges and a possible jail sentence for an alleged hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. The fender-bender charges were eventually dropped because she paid the owner of the vehicle for damages, and a mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked in her trial for driving without a California license.

As for the DUI charge, her manager Cade Hudson told TMZ ... "This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident. Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life. She needs help and support during this difficult time. Her boys will be spending time with her, and her loved ones are putting a plan in place to set her up for success and well-being."