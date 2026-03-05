Britney Spears' Instagram Account Deactivated After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears is showing more signs of turmoil following her DUI arrest ... because her Instagram account has suddenly been deactivated.

Search for Britney’s page now and you’ll be met with the generic message, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

It’s unclear if Britney pulled the plug herself or if the account was taken down for another reason.

The disappearance is a big deal -- Britney’s IG has long been her main outlet, especially in recent years as she’s posted her signature solo dance videos from inside her L.A.-area home.

In fact, the last clip she uploaded was just yesterday -- showing her dancing hours before she was pulled over around 9:30 PM.

TMZ broke the story ... CHP officers arrested Britney Wednesday night and later took her to a hospital for a blood draw.

She was booked in the Ventura County Jail around 3 AM Thursday ... and she was released three hours later. She’s now due in court on May 4.