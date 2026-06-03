Camila Cabello Splits From Billionaire Heir Henry Junior Chalhoub

Camila Cabello is flying solo once again ... 'cause TMZ has confirmed the singer and her billionaire heir boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, have called it quits after more than a year together.

We're told the pair, whose last known public sighting came at Coachella in April, recently ended their relationship. It's unclear what caused the couple to go their separate ways.

Camila and Henry, a Lebanese businessman whose family owns the luxury fashion distribution giant Chalhoub Group, first sparked romance rumors after meeting at an Elie Saab fashion afterparty in Saudi Arabia in late 2024.

The couple was frequently spotted vacationing in some of the world's most exclusive destinations during their time together, including romantic trips to St. Barts and Ibiza.

Henry's family fortune is estimated at around $1.2 billion.