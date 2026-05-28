Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Influencer Lauren Giraldo and Husband Henny Separate After 3 Years Of Marriage

Influencer Lauren Giraldo Separates from Husband Henny After 3 Years of Marriage

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lauren Giraldo Henny Lago social

Influencer Lauren Giraldo and her husband Henrique "Henny" Lago are calling it quits after about 3 years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Lauren and Henny recently separated after quietly ending their relationship a couple months ago.

Lauren Giraldo Henny Lago social sub

It's still unclear exactly what led to the split and the status of custody arrangements involving their son, Rio, also remains uncertain at this time.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The pair had built a strong following online throughout their relationship, frequently sharing family moments and life updates with fans across social media ... however fans started to noticed Lauren deleted "wife" from her bio, causing speculation that the couple was donezo.

Lauren Giraldo Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lauren Giraldo Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Lauren and Henny were in a relationship starting in 2018 and later married in Colombia on May 20, 2023. Shortly after, they welcomed their son in September 2023.

We've reached out to Lauren for comment ... so far, no word back. Attempts to reach Henny, so far unsuccessful.

Related articles