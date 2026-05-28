Influencer Lauren Giraldo and Husband Henny Separate After 3 Years Of Marriage

Influencer Lauren Giraldo and her husband Henrique "Henny" Lago are calling it quits after about 3 years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Lauren and Henny recently separated after quietly ending their relationship a couple months ago.

It's still unclear exactly what led to the split and the status of custody arrangements involving their son, Rio, also remains uncertain at this time.

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The pair had built a strong following online throughout their relationship, frequently sharing family moments and life updates with fans across social media ... however fans started to noticed Lauren deleted "wife" from her bio, causing speculation that the couple was donezo.

Lauren and Henny were in a relationship starting in 2018 and later married in Colombia on May 20, 2023. Shortly after, they welcomed their son in September 2023.