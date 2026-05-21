Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Files For Divorce From Wife Kaitlyn Lopez

Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, is pulling the plug on his latest marriage ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's filed for divorce amid a whirlwind of legal drama with his wife.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Monty filed for divorce from Kaitlyn Lopez on Monday. The docs say the two got married in Las Vegas on October 25, 2025, before separating less than a month later on November 15.

As TMZ first reported ... cops responded to Monty's home on April 23. Then, on April 28, Monty was arrested on a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Just days later, Monty filed for a protective order against Kaitlyn, alleging she had a gun during a recent altercation and claiming there had been multiple physical conflicts throughout their relationship. Kaitlyn denied the gun claim and told us the situation affected her sense of safety, finances, and her ability to function.

A judge granted Monty a temporary protection order, requiring Kaitlyn to leave the home and stay at least 100 yards away. The two are due back in court next month.

Monty's no stranger to public relationship drama. His split from Addison's mom, Sheri Easterling, became tabloid fodder in 2022 amid cheating allegations and social media controversy.