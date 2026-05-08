Addison Rae's Dad's Wife Speaks Out for First Time, Denies Weapon Claim

Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, accused his estranged wife of having a gun during a recent altercation, but now she's firing back and flatly denying the claim.

Kaitlyn Lopez tells TMZ ... she did not threaten anyone with a weapon as she speaks out publicly for the first time amid the escalating drama between the currently estranged couple.

"During an incident where law enforcement searched the residence, the situation escalated to the point where I felt like I was caught in something far more serious and dangerous than I ever understood," she tells us. "It felt unreal -- like I was suddenly in the middle of something much bigger than myself."

As TMZ first reported ... cops responded to the couple's home on April 23. Days later, on April 28, Monty was arrested on a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Then, on May 1, Monty filed for a protective order against Kaitlyn, alleging in court documents she had a gun during a recent altercation and claiming multiple incidents of physical conflict during their relationship.

A judge granted a temporary protection order requiring Kaitlyn to vacate the home and stay 100 yards away. The couple, who married in Las Vegas in October 2025, are scheduled to face off in court next month.

Kaitlyn says the case has taken a serious toll on her life telling us ... "This situation has affected my sense of safety, my finances, and my ability to function day to day. I am asking for understanding and for my perspective to be heard."