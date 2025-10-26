Addison Rae's Dad Marries in Vegas After Whirlwind Romance

Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, just said “I do" again, and it all went down fast after a whirlwind two-week romance with a new woman ... TMZ has learned.

Monty tells us he tied the knot Saturday night at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with Kaitlyn Nicole Robins, a medical professional from Louisiana, where he's originally from.

We’re told no one else, including Addison, was at the ceremony. "I didn't tell anyone," Monty tells TMZ. "I just followed my heart and I've never been happier. I love this woman!"

We should point out Addison is currently on tour with Charli XCX, and she and her dad have had a strained relationship since his split from her mom, Sheri Easterling.

Monty tells us he's always believed in love at first sight. After meeting Kaitlyn at a bar in Louisiana, he says they've been inseparable, and one night, when she caught him staring, he called her, "My future wife."

Moments later, he proposed without a ring, and twelve hours after that, they said "I do" at the Little Chapel of Hearts.

Monty and Sheri first married in 2004, welcomed Addison the following year, and later had two sons, Enzo and Lucas. They divorced once during Addison's childhood but rekindled their romance and remarried in 2017 after Addison's TikTok fame.

Things ended again in 2022 when cheating allegations against Monty surfaced ... leading to another public breakup. Sheri later made headlines for her short-lived fling with rapper Yung Gravy, even sharing a kiss on the MTV VMAs red carpet.