Addison Rae Performs in Toronto in Tiny Latex Bra and Panties

Addison Rae was an absolute ray of fire on stage ... barely dressed, all power, and utterly unstoppable at her Toronto tour stop.

Check out the Wednesday pics ... Addison was flaunting that figure in a tiny latex bra and matching panties, topped off with a full suspender-style look and lace stockings that screamed Va Va Voom!

Addison unleashed full tease goddess energy, igniting the stage and stealing the spotlight with one seriously hunky male dancer by her side.