Addison Rae Strips Down for New Jeans Ad

Addison Rae is proving she's thirsty for more than just "Diet Pepsi" ... the TikTok star-turned-singer has stripped down for her latest campaign, garnering quite a bit of attention.

Check it out ... Addison shows a serious amount of skin in her new advertisement for Lucky Brand, going topless in one jaw-dropping pic from the campaign. AR seductively poses while standing sans a shirt, allowing her bare torso and denim jeans to stand out.

Addison spices things up further by dropping her LB jeans in a different shot ... giving viewers a glimpse of her bare, toned legs.

This is only a taste of the saucy advert ... as the collection of shots actually feature a number of topless pics starring the It-girl.

Addison Rae has certainly kept things hot this summer, previously stripping down to nude lingerie for a sultry burlesque performance in NYC back in June. And then there was Ben Platt's viral rendition of her hit song, "Diet Pepsi," at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards earlier this month ... which helped cement her as a household name.

The singer's last couple months have definitely been better than Sydney Sweeney's ... who made a controversial splash with a different jeans ad.