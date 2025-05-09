Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Addison Rae Wears Racy Outfit in Impromptu Bathroom Photo Shoot

Addison Rae Bathroom Break Drops Skimpy Fit🔥

Published
addison rae hot shot instagram addisonraee 3
Instagram / @addisonraee

Addison Rae is "feeling beautiful" and making sure you know it -- dropping a flurry of sultry IG snaps to really drive the message home.

Peep the pics -- the internet personality turned music star rocked a barely-there look, with a lacy purple bra spilling over a tiny crop top, and lace-up micro shorts that left very little to the imagination.

addison rae hot shot instagram addisonraee
Instagram / @addisonraee

Addison was clearly feeling herself, serving up sexy poses with her mouth slightly open and major "look at me" energy in every frame.

Diddy Inside the Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free

Addison was throwing it back to her OG TikTok roots with this impromptu bathroom shoot -- a fun little detour from the glossy, high-profile celeb shoots she’s been leaning into while chasing her music dreams.

Addison Rae Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Addison Rae Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As you know, Rae’s made the jump from influencer to pop star in recent months -- and with millions of Spotify streams under her belt, it’s safe to say she’s killing it... and obviously looking damn good while doing it!

related articles