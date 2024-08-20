TikTok Star Addison Rae Wears Itty-Bitty Shorts & Heels for Shaved Ice Outing

No Amount of Diet Pepsi Can Quench My Thirsty Outfit!!!

TikTok star Addison Rae is giving Bianca Censori a run for her money ... stepping out in her own racy day look while trying to stay cool in Los Angeles.

The internet personality scorched up the summer day rocking a pair of itty-bitty black booty shorts ... a signature look of Kanye West's wife.

Addison rounded out her ensemble with high heels and a "Lady F***ing Gaga" T-shirt ... an interesting outfit choice, since she was just casually grabbing shaved ice with a friend.

The social media star's look literally turned heads ... as bystanders craned their necks to get a longer glimpse at her -- and her toned legs on display.

Addison -- close friends with Kourtney Kardashian and her extended family, which technically includes Bianca now -- hasn't been afraid to spice things up recently. The starlet released a music video for her new song, "Diet Pepsi," in which she steams up car windows while singing in a white bra about losing her innocence.

Addison looks like she's taking a page out of good friend Charli XCX's book, who has made a splash with her "Brat Girl Summer" -- encouraging the messy girl aesthetic in her music.