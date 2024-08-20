Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TikTok Star Addison Rae Wears Itty-Bitty Shorts & Heels for Shaved Ice Outing

TikTok Star Addison Rae No Amount of Diet Pepsi Can Quench My Thirsty Outfit!!!

addison rae lady gaga shirt
Backgrid

TikTok star Addison Rae is giving Bianca Censori a run for her money ... stepping out in her own racy day look while trying to stay cool in Los Angeles.

The internet personality scorched up the summer day rocking a pair of itty-bitty black booty shorts ... a signature look of Kanye West's wife.

Addison Rae Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Addison Rae Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Addison rounded out her ensemble with high heels and a "Lady F***ing Gaga" T-shirt ... an interesting outfit choice, since she was just casually grabbing shaved ice with a friend.

The social media star's look literally turned heads ... as bystanders craned their necks to get a longer glimpse at her -- and her toned legs on display.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's BFF Pics
Launch Gallery
Addison & Kourtney's BFF Pics Launch Gallery

Addison -- close friends with Kourtney Kardashian and her extended family, which technically includes Bianca now -- hasn't been afraid to spice things up recently. The starlet released a music video for her new song, "Diet Pepsi," in which she steams up car windows while singing in a white bra about losing her innocence.

Addison looks like she's taking a page out of good friend Charli XCX's book, who has made a splash with her "Brat Girl Summer" -- encouraging the messy girl aesthetic in her music.

It seems celebrities are either "very demure" or full on "brat" these days ... never both!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later