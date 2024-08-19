Charli XCX Leaves Little to the Imagination in New SKIMS Campaign

Play video content Skims

There's no need to "Guess" the color of Charli XCX's underwear ... since the pop star put her undies on full display for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign.

Check it out ... the queen of "Brat" summer got wet and wild for the new ads, where she posed in a sprinkler while wearing a little white cotton bralette and matching boxer shorts.

The photoshoot was a part of a larger launch for Kim's brand, which is set to drop SKIMS Cotton on Wednesday. (For those wondering, Charlie wore the Cotton Rib Split Neck Bralette and Boxer in Marble Stripe for her super-soaked spread.)

Charli was certainly the perfect choice for Kim's new campaign. The singer recently made a splash in her collab with Billie Eilish ... in which they sang all about their undergarments in a sexually-charged music video.

Of course, Charli isn't the first notable name to be tapped by the reality TV star-turned-underwear mogul for a campaign. This year alone, Kim has had Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, Lana Del Rey, Olympian Suni Lee and more pose for her popular shapewear brand.