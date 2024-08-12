Charli XCX Gets Touchy Feely With Fiancé George Daniel On Lunch Date

Charli XCX is looking more like Charli XOXO after a lunch date with her fiancé, George Daniel ... where they were way more into getting their hands all over each other than any food.

The 1975 drummer didn't hide his affection for Charli XCX, getting handsy with her, constantly caressing the British pop star's face Saturday in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood.

The couple got engaged last November, but based on them gazing at each other like horned-up teenagers ... we'd say they're still in a honeymoon phase.

George locked down Charli a year and a half after they went public with their romance ... which kicked off while working together on her 2022 album, "Crash."