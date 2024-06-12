The 1975's Matty Healy Engaged to Girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy is putting his love story with Taylor Swift far behind him -- 'cause he's taken a major relationship step with his girlfriend ... now, he's officially on the road to marriage.

The 1975 frontman's mother Denise Welch confirmed her son was, in fact, engaged to Gabriette Bechtel -- this after she sent the internet into a tizzy by posting what sure looked like an engagement ring on social media.

She teased the news that MH got down on one knee at first, throwing up a pic of her rock, and captioning the upload ... "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack."

Matty also fueled the engagement chatter by resharing his girlfriend's post ... but sharing no further details about the potential nuptials. Eventually, his ma came out and spilled the beans.

Denise went on the show "Loose Women" -- which is kinda like "The View" over in the UK -- and said ... yeah, Matty's engaged ... while noting she was thrilled for her boy and his bride-to-be. It's certainly major news ... as this would mark Matty's first walk down the aisle.

As for his fiancée ... Gabbriette is famous from Charli XCX's "360" music video -- and she's a model/musician in her own right.

Matty and Gabbriette were first linked back in September 2023 ... likely meeting through their mutual friend, George Daniel. Remember, George is the 1975's drummer and engaged to Charli, who founded Gabbriette's band Nasty Cherry.

Prior to connecting with Gabbriette, Matty was in a highly-publicized, albeit short-lived, romance with Taylor last year ... who documented their breakup in her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor, of course, has since moved on herself... as she's notably been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since July 2023.

So, no bad blood here ... or so it seems.

