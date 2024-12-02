Addison Rae Flashes Sideboob in Candy Striper Dress at Car Wash, on Video
Addison Rae Scrubs Up At The Car Wash!!! 🧼🍬
Addison Rae was at the car wash this weekend, turning up the heat as she flashed some serious skin while giving her car a rinse.
The internet personality was decked out in a red and white candy striper dress that barely kept things covered, flashing some serious sideboob. But, no worries -- she came prepared with nipple tape to keep it all in check during her Hollywood pitstop!
Addison clearly was not your typical car wash customer -- she stood out in sky-high heels, giving her the perfect height to hose down the top of her car like a total pro.
The influencer gave the look a sporty twist, topping it off with a New Orleans Saints hat in a subtle nod to her Louisiana roots.
Of course, Addison knows how to turn heads -- she’s been crushing it on TikTok and making moves in acting and music, so she's got this spotlight-stealing thing on lock!