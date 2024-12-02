Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Addison Rae Flashes Sideboob in Candy Striper Dress at Car Wash, on Video

Addison Rae was at the car wash this weekend, turning up the heat as she flashed some serious skin while giving her car a rinse.

The internet personality was decked out in a red and white candy striper dress that barely kept things covered, flashing some serious sideboob. But, no worries -- she came prepared with nipple tape to keep it all in check during her Hollywood pitstop!

Addison clearly was not your typical car wash customer -- she stood out in sky-high heels, giving her the perfect height to hose down the top of her car like a total pro.

The influencer gave the look a sporty twist, topping it off with a New Orleans Saints hat in a subtle nod to her Louisiana roots.

Of course, Addison knows how to turn heads -- she’s been crushing it on TikTok and making moves in acting and music, so she's got this spotlight-stealing thing on lock!

