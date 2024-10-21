Addison Rae Channels Britney Spears, Pepsi Included, in Racy Day Look

But Sure Looks Like Her

Addison Rae is giving her best Britney Spears impression for her latest outing in Los Angeles ... with one very special accessory rounding out the look.

The Internet personality stepped out in L.A. with friends Sunday, rocking platinum blonde hair, denim cutoff shorts, a white T-shirt twisted into a little top, and tan heeled boots ... an ensemble eerily similar to one Brit rocked in the early '00s.

The outfit could've easily been a tribute to the legendary pop star ... as Addison also carried around a can of Pepsi as she hit the streets in her racy day look.

Britney was famously the spokeswoman for Pepsi for many years, starring in a number of jaw-dropping commercials for the soda brand ... including one in which she wore a green crop top, tan bucket hat, and jeans -- the signature skin-showing style Addison appeared to copy on Sunday.

Of course, Addison has her own history with Pepsi, having released a sultry song, aptly titled "Diet Pepsi," back in August.

In the music video for the anthem, Addison once again channels Britney, whipping her hair about ... all while singing about summer lovin' and wanting to sip on -- you guessed it -- a Diet Pepsi.

With Halloween around the corner, it's entirely possible Addison's getup was a literal Britney costume. Although, given the other itty-bitty outfits she's worn lately, it's more likely she was just rocking a look that Britney would happily co-sign.