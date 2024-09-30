Britney Spears Recalls Almost Burning Her Face Off in Video With Bizarre Accent

Play video content Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears is back in action on IG, sharing a wild tale of almost setting herself on fire months ago -- all while using her bizarre, self-proclaimed "British" accent.

In the video posted Monday, Brit recounted her near-miss, saying she usually has her security handle the fireplace lighting because it’s caused some drama before ... but 6 months ago, she took matters into her own hands, and it blew up in her face -- literally!

Now, we haven’t exactly seen pics of her singed face from earlier this year, but Brit insists she was convinced she’d clocked some second and third-degree burns after losing her eyelashes and eyebrows.

She even pointed to her current mismatched baby bangs, claiming they were the aftermath of her hair getting toasted in the fiery fiasco.

Britney shared her companion at the time was snoozing away, completely oblivious to the early morning drama. So, she slapped some ice on her face, bore the pain for about 7 hours, and popped 3 Tylenol before hitting the hay.

