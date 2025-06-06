Addison Rae Strips Down to Nude Lingerie for Sultry Burlesque Performance

Addison Rae ditched subtlety, and clothes -- hitting the NYC stage in barely-there nude lingerie for a jaw-dropping burlesque show that was anything but shy.

Catch this clip ... Addison stormed the stage at NYC's The Box for a steamy, hands-on performance of "High Fashion" in collab with Spotify -- think sultry moves, breathy moans, and zero inhibitions.

It was a full-blown seduction show last night -- stool straddles, steamy hair flips, and sizzling chemistry with her backup dancers.

Addison’s clearly in her element -- the whole steamy siren act is now very much her brand as she trades in cutesy TikTok dances for full-blown pop star seduction.