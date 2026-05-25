Bodybuilding Influencer Gabriel Ganley Dead at 22

Gabriel Ganley, a Brazilian bodybuilding influencer with millions of social media followers, has died.

Ganley was reportedly found dead Saturday morning inside his apartment in São Paulo, Brazil. A friend discovered Gabriel's body in the kitchen area of the apartment, according to CNN Brasil. Authorities reportedly found no obvious signs of violence at the scene, but are still investigating the death as suspicious and sudden.

His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

News of Gabriel’s death was first announced by supplement company Integralmedica, one of his sponsors.

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"Today we lost far more than a talented and dedicated athlete," the company wrote. "We lost a sports influencer who inspired thousands of young people daily with his energy, discipline and authenticity."

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Gabriel built a huge online following through workout videos, bodybuilding content, and motivational posts ... racking up more than 2 million Instagram followers, over 1 million TikTok fans, and nearly half a million YouTube subscribers.