Grizz Chapman, '30 Rock' Fan Favorite, Dead at 52

Grizz Chapman, the actor best known for his work on the classic sitcom "30 Rock," has died.

His longtime rep, Saideh A. Brown, tells TMZ ... Chapman died Friday. No other details are being released at this time, other than his wife and two children are devastated.

In addition to his work on the NBC series ... Chapman created a series of YouTube videos known as "Grizz Chroniclez" featuring him in variety sketches.

The actor -- who towered at 7-feet tall -- appeared in several other films and shows, including "Blue Bloods" and "The Black List."

He was 52.