'90 Day Fiancé' Star Patrick Mendes Files for Divorce from Thais

‘90 Day Fiance’ star Patrick Mendes wants out of his 4-year marriage with Thais Ramone … and sole legal custody of their kid, TMZ has learned.

We obtained the divorce docs Patrick filed this week, which say he’s asking for sole legal custody and primary physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi.

According to the court papers … Patrick makes twice as much as Thais – he says he makes $10K a month and she pulls in $5K -- so he’s not asking for child or spousal support.

He is, however, eyeing their Honda Ridgeline, the $8K Fidelity 401K, and their Tempur-Pedic mattress.

In the divorce docs, Patrick says Aleesi’s been living with him since May 6 … listing a different address than the previous one he shared with Thais.

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After appearing on "90 Day Fiancé" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" the two are set to be on the couples therapy iteration of the show, "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort."

No word on why they’re splitting … the papers simply say they’re "incompatible."