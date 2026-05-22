JPMorgan Exec Shares Threatening Emails Received After Viral Lawsuit

The wild JPMorgan Chase sexual harassment scandal has gotten even uglier ... because the female exec at the center of the explosive lawsuit says she's now being bombarded with rape threats, graphic sexual messages, and harassment after her former subordinate accused her of abuse.

Lorna Hajdini says in new court docs, obtained by TMZ, that her life has become a "living nightmare" since the allegations went viral online ... and now her lawyers have filed disturbing emails she allegedly received as evidence of the damage being done.

See for yourself ... one anonymous sender told Hajdini they hoped she'd be "gang raped" and urged her to commit self-harm ... while also wishing painful deaths on her family.

Other messages took a different turn ... with strangers allegedly volunteering to become her "slave" after the accusations exploded across social media.

One email -- titled "your new toy" -- mocked Hajdini's accuser and offered sexual favors ... while another graphic message referenced bonuses, office sex and becoming her "new slave."

In her countersuit, Hajdini claims the original allegations were completely fabricated by her ex-subordinate to "inflict maximum pain" and destroy her career. She says the backlash sparked harassment, viral memes, and A.I.-generated sexual content targeting her and her family.

As we previously reported, a former JPMorgan employee sued under the name "John Doe" last month ... accusing Hajdini of coercive sex acts, racial abuse, and threatening his career if he didn't comply with her demands.

The allegations blew up online because of their graphic details ... including claims Hajdini allegedly threatened to sabotage his promotion if he didn't satisfy her sexually.