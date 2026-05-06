Female JPMorgan Chase Exec Lawsuit: Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim Wants Name Sealed

The unidentified man suing female JPMorgan Chase exec Lorne Hajdini for sexual harassment is pleading for his name not to be revealed … TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, John Doe asked the court to keep his name a secret and not force him to name himself.

Doe said he has seen multiple medical professionals since leaving his job at the bank. He said he was diagnosed with PTSD due to suffering recurrent nightmares, intrusive flashbacks and the inability to eat or exercise.

In his filing, Doe said his family received threatening texts to his family in September 2025. He said he also received threatening calls and text messages … including messages involving immigration and “threatening to involve federal immigration authorities against members of my life.”

Doe said he works in the small, relationship-driven financial industry. He asked the court for permission to proceed as John Doe.

As TMZ previously reported, Lorna allegedly harassed John during his employment at the bank. He claimed she demanded he perform sex acts on her or he would face consequences. He said she made him perform “non-consensual” and “humiliating” acts.

In response to the lawsuit, Lorna’s lawyer told TMZ, “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."