Lively vs. Baldoni Settlement, No Money Exchanged

Blake Lively went in like a lion when she sued Justin Baldoni, but she went out like a lamb ... because TMZ has learned she got no money in the settlement.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... there was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama in the Lively camp in the days before a settlement was reached. We're told Blake brought in a new law firm -- Sussman Godfrey. The firm is a litigation powerhouse ... among their legal victories -- a $425 million verdict against Google, a $1.6 billion judgment against the Baha Mar casino resort, and a $1.5 billion in an A.I. copyright settlement.

It would seem the point of bringing the firm in would be to litigate the case, but the opposite happened. The settlement statement did not even include an apology from Justin.

Things were not going Blake's way, especially after the judge all but gutted the claims she was making against Justin.

The winners, as you know -- lawyers on both sides, who clearly made MILLIONS from the protracted case.